NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are seeking the assistance of the public to help find a missing endangered runaway child that they believe may be in the Nashville area.
Alyssa "Gracie" Dalton, 15, was reported missing by her grandparents on Thursday, August 20 and last seen just after midnight on Thursday.
Dalton has a history of suicidal ideations and did leave a note with comments regarding harming herself.
Anyone with information on whereabouts is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644.
