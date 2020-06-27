Teens found safe

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Both missing teens Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz and Dawson Brink have been located safely in Dekalb County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued n Endangered Child Alert for a missing Spring Hill teen.

The Spring Hill Police Department previously said 17-year-old Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz is believed to have left Spring Hill with 16-year-old Dawson Brink of Indiana Saturday morning. 

TBI says the two teens are believed to be driving a white Dodge Dakota with Indiana tag Tk396NNM. 

Brink allegedly took the truck from his home without permission and also left with an Ar-15, a handgun and a large amount of ammunition. He also has a suspended driver's license. 

Both teens are considered endangered. 

Ciolkosz is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds; she was last seen wearing light colored hoodie and shorts. Ciolkosz has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

Brink is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. 

According to police, their last known location was on Interstate 40 at 9 a.m. about 30 miles west of Cookeville. They were traveling eastbound. 

Anyone who has a possible sighting of the truck or its occupants should call Spring Hill Police at 931-982-0884, TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911. 

