HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Saturday afternoon, police received a call regarding a missing and endangered elderly man.
Cornelius Mears. 77, was last seen seated in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Glenbrook Shopping Center in Hendersonville around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
His wife says that Cornelius suffers from multiple health issues including dementia and partial paralysis of his legs.
Cornelius is not allowed to drive and is not ambulatory without assistance.
The vehicle is described as a 2004 blue Dodge Caravan minivan with damage on the rear bumper near the driver's side.
The tag displays as 9DD9715.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of him or the vehicle are asked to contact the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.