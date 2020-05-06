MONROE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old East Tennessee girl has been found safe after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert.
Makayla Summer Dicandio of Monroe County had last been seen Tuesday. She has a medical condition and was without her medication. She had last been seen wearing a yellow Nike sweatshirt, green shorts and white Nike shoes.
UPDATE: Missing teen Makayla Dicandio has been found safe! 👍🏼Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/nfSJEtEOB6— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 6, 2020
The TBI announced Dicandio was found safe Wednesday afternoon.
