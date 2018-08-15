missing girl.jpg

Briella Reese Bowling has been missing since Aug. 8 (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 12-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County has been located.

The TBI tweeted on Friday that Briella Reese Bowling has been located in Williamson County. Her non-custodial mom, Wendy Dawn Hancock, 42, is in custody.

Bowling, had last been seen on Aug. 8 in Smithville.

+1 
missing mom.jpg

Brella Reese Bowling is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Wendy Dawn Hancock. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Hancock was wanted by Smithville Police for domestic assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.