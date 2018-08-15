SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a 12-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County has been located.
The TBI tweeted on Friday that Briella Reese Bowling has been located in Williamson County. Her non-custodial mom, Wendy Dawn Hancock, 42, is in custody.
UPDATE: Missing child Briella Bowling has been located in Williamson County. Her non-custodial mother is in custody. Thanks for helping us to spread the word! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/oCeNzso77V— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2018
Bowling, had last been seen on Aug. 8 in Smithville.
Hancock was wanted by Smithville Police for domestic assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
