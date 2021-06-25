NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have announced an endangered child alert for missing one-year-old Caelum Heaton.
TBI put out the alert for Carter County.
Caelum is described as being 30 lbs, having blonde hair, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carter County Sheriff's Office at 423-542-1849.
🚨Endangered Child Alert🚨 An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for one-year-old Caelum Heaton, on behalf of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 25, 2021
Caelum weighs about 30 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.
Please call Carter Co SO at (423) 542-1849. pic.twitter.com/11tvQlQrGN
