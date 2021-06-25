Caelum Heaton
TBI

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have announced an endangered child alert for missing one-year-old Caelum Heaton.

TBI put out the alert for Carter County.

Caelum is described as being 30 lbs, having blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carter County Sheriff's Office at 423-542-1849.

