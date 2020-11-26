The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children out of Dekalb County.
Alexis Bennett, 11, and her brother Able Martin, 7 months, have not been seen since Wednesday.
The alert was issued early this morning. No other details about their disappearance have been released.
Alexis is 5’5”, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean jacket, grey sweat pants, and glasses.
Able has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie, jeans, and white socks.
If you see either of them you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
