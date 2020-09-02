Cody Wade Lowe

Cody Wade Lowe

 Courtesy: TBI

SCOTT COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy.

The TBI says 15-year-old Cody Wade Lowe, who has a known medical condition, was last seen Tuesday night at a home in Helenwood. He was last seen wearing a blue Sesame Street shirt, a red hoodie, black shorts and carrying a black backpack. 

Cody is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Scott County Sheriff's Department at 423-663-2245. 

