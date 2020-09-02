SCOTT COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old boy.
The TBI says 15-year-old Cody Wade Lowe, who has a known medical condition, was last seen Tuesday night at a home in Helenwood. He was last seen wearing a blue Sesame Street shirt, a red hoodie, black shorts and carrying a black backpack.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help finding 15-year-old Cody Wade Lowe, who is missing from Scott County, TN. He was last seen Tuesday night at a home in Helenwood. Cody has a known medical condition.Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information! pic.twitter.com/G9qoQdqCVA— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 2, 2020
Cody is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Scott County Sheriff's Department at 423-663-2245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.