SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for 17-year old Faith Noel Threet.
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 17 y/o Faith Noel Threet on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. Faith is 5’2”, weighs 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. There is no known direction of travel. pic.twitter.com/htueKXr5Le— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 12, 2021
Police say she is 5'2" and weighs 130 pounds. Faith has brown hair and brown eyes.
The TBI does not currently know where Faith was going.
