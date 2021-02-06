JACKSON, TENN. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for missing 14-year-old Lavonya Lyons.
Lyons was last seen wearing blue pants, a black puffer jacket, and a black and white mask.
She is described with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5'05" tall, weighing 202lbs.
Her hair was in long braids with burgundy on the tips.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
