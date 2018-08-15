SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Briella Reese Bowling, 12, was last seen on Aug. 8 in Smithville. Police believe she may be with her non-custodial mother, 42-year-old Wendy Dawn Hancock.
Wendy Hancock is wanted by Smithville Police for domestic assault and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Hancock and Bowling are believed to be traveling in a 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox, TN tag BMK994.
If you have information about the whereabouts of Bowling or Hancock, call the Smithville Police Department at 615-215-3000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
