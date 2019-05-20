A statewide endangered child alert has been issued for a missing Selmer, TN, teen.
The TBI said Amiracle Myatt, 17, was last seen in Selmer on Monday.
She was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black capri pants, black socks and slip-on sandals.
She is 5’1” tall, weights 117 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.
Her last know direction of travel was east from Selmer toward Hardin County.
If you have information about Amiracle’s whereabouts, contact the Selmer Police Department at 731-645-3406 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.
