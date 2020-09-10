Kaylee Collins

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Mt. Juliet.

The TBI says Kaylee Collins is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Kaylee has green eyes and brown hair that's been dyed purple.

Kaylee Collins.jpg

Mt. Juliet police say Kaylee has not been heard from since 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She is missing from the Clearview Drive area after she abruptly left a family member's home. There are now concerns for her safety, resulting in the Endangered Child Alert being issued. 

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. 

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or by clicking here

