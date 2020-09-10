MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from Mt. Juliet.
The TBI says Kaylee Collins is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Kaylee has green eyes and brown hair that's been dyed purple.
Mt. Juliet police say Kaylee has not been heard from since 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She is missing from the Clearview Drive area after she abruptly left a family member's home. There are now concerns for her safety, resulting in the Endangered Child Alert being issued.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Kaylee Collins, a 15-year-old missing from Mt. Juliet.She’s 5’4”, weighs approximately 145, and has green eyes and brown hair that’s been dyed purple.Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!Please hit RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/ViqSeo3zYg— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 11, 2020
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550.
Information can also be reported anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.