MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Memphis teen.
TBI officials say 15-year-old Airena Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike pull-over, yellow shirt and camouflage pants. She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 15-year-old Airena Smith who is missing from Memphis.If you have seen Airena, please call the @MEM_PoliceDept at 901-528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. ADDITIONAL DETAILS: https://t.co/JFqd66rM3k pic.twitter.com/K4LIGBz1uk— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 21, 2019
Anyone who sees Smith or has information on her whereabouts should call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
