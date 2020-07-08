ROCKWOOD, TN (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing from Rockwood.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Rebecca Lynn Allen was last seen at her home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
She is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, flip flops and a black Adidas hat.
Anyone who may have seen Rebecca is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Rockwood Police at 865-354-3388.
🚨An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Rebecca Lynn Allen, missing from Rockwood. She was last seen at her home around 8:30 am Wednesday. If you have seen Rebecca, call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or Rockwood Police at 1-865-354-3388. pic.twitter.com/GcxfYMpA3E— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 9, 2020
Rebecca is 5’4” tall, weighs 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, flip flops, and a black Adidas hat. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Rockwood Police Dept at 865-354-8045. pic.twitter.com/BLT6bi0thP— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 9, 2020
Here’s more information about 12-year-old Rebecca Lynn Allen, missing out of Rockwood, TN. pic.twitter.com/LJB8Dqox2d— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 9, 2020
