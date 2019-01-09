GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help in locating a missing teenage boy from Gallatin.
Dylan Regenold is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds.
According to a Facebook page set up by the family, Regenold has been missing since December 14. The page also said Regenold is now 16-years-old, though the TBI has reported Regenold is 15-years-old.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.