SMITHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a 11-month-old reported missing from DeKalb County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Legend Creed Soales may be in the company of Shawn Soales.
Legend is 2'6" tall and weighs 21 pounds.
There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: https://t.co/IBI58VNQM5— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 15, 2019
If you have information on Legend's whereabouts, contact DeKalb County Sheriff Sgt. Patrick Britain at 615-597-4935 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
