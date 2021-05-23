CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a teen missing from Chattanooga since 2019.
Daphne Westbrook, 18, has been missing since Oct. 7, 2019. She may be with John Westbrook, 42. He is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.
Endangered Child Alert 🚨 An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Hamilton Co District Attorney General‘s Office, for now 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook, under the Holly Bobo Act. If you know where Daphne might be, call 423-209-7415, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Z4zoo8eHFC— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 23, 2021
Authorities believe John Westbrook may have traveled to the western United States with Daphne and has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.
The endangered child alert is being issued on behalf of the Hamilton County District Attorney’s General office for the now 18-year-old Daphne under the Holly Bobo Act.
Anyone with information with Daphne Westbrook’s whereabouts is asked to call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.