An endangered child alert has been issued for Daphne Westbrook, who has been missing from the Chattanooga area since Oct. 7, 2019.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - An endangered child alert has been issued for a teen missing from Chattanooga since 2019.

Daphne Westbrook, 18, has been missing since Oct. 7, 2019. She may be with John Westbrook, 42. He is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference.

Authorities believe John Westbrook may have traveled to the western United States with Daphne and has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

The endangered child alert is being issued on behalf of the Hamilton County District Attorney’s General office for the now 18-year-old Daphne under the Holly Bobo Act.

Anyone with information with Daphne Westbrook’s whereabouts is asked to call 423-209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

