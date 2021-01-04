HARRISON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl missing from Hamilton County.
TBI is looking for Emilee Chyann Parker, who was reported missing from her home on the 7400 Block of Chad Road in Harrison around 2:30 p.m..
She was last seen at her home on Friday at 10:30 p.m., TBI reports. It is unclear where Emilee was heading at the time.
UPDATE: We have a new picture to share of missing 14-year-old Emilee Parker, who remains the subject of an ongoing Endangered Child Alert out of Hamilton County.— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 3, 2021
Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/52cjbSfghl
TBI describes Emilee as about 5'2" and weighing 123 pounds with blonde hair dyed blue and blue eyes. TBI said she was last saw wearing a purple shirt, black pants and white shoes that light up on the bottom.
Anyone with any information is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-622-0022.
🚨ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT🚨: We need your help to find Emilee Chyann Parker, who is missing from Hamilton County.She’s 5’2”, approximately 123 pounds, and has blonde hair dyed blue and blue eyes.Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-622-0022!Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/mAsyesXaUf— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 2, 2021
