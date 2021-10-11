SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they had located a missing 10-year-old girl out of Bedford County.
Trisha Luttrell was originally last seen Sunday around 8:30 p.m. near her home between Shelbyville and Tullahoma. An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Luttrell on Monday morning.
However, TBI officials said she was located safe and sound on Monday afternoon.
