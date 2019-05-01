An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 4-month-old baby girl from Giles County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said McKinlee Natress may be with her non-custodial mother, Courtney Burchell.
Burchell, 25, is 5’2”, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. A warrant for felony child endangerment has been issued for Burchell.
She may be driving a gold four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag.
If you know the whereabouts of McKinnlee Natress or Courtney Burchell, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 931-363-3505.
An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued out of Giles County for 4-month-old McKinlee Natress. She's a white female, brown hair, brown eyes. May be with her non-custodial mother. Know where McKinlee is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/aP236FAw7w— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
McKinlee's mother is 25-year-old Courtney Burchell. Burchell is 5'2", 150 lbs, brown hair and hazel eyes. A warrant for felony child endangerment has been issued for Burchell. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Giles County Sheriff's Office at 931-363-3505. pic.twitter.com/9m1o6Hg2fc— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
McKinlee Natress and her non-custodial mother may be in a gold four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag. pic.twitter.com/ISMifv9U9b— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
If you have any information about the whereabouts of 4-month-old McKinlee Natress or her non-custodial mother Courtney Burchell, call the Giles County Sheriff's Office at 931-363-3505, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/eQbzez6O7Q— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019
