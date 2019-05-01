An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 4-month-old baby girl from Giles County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said McKinlee Natress may be with her non-custodial mother, Courtney Burchell.

Burchell, 25, is 5’2”, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. A warrant for felony child endangerment has been issued for Burchell.

She may be driving a gold four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag.

If you know the whereabouts of McKinnlee Natress or Courtney Burchell, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 931-363-3505.

