FENTRESS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 17-year-old Fentress County girl.
The TBI says Rheonna Strunk was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning in Jamestown. She has a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She also has short red hair and blue eyes.
Strunk was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with black writing and gray sweatpants.
Anyone who has seen Strunk or knows of her whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
