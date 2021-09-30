CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy out of Clarksville.
Treyvier Cureaux is believed the be with his non-custodial father, Larant Cureaux, 34.
Cureaux has been charged with kidnapping and is believed to have taken Treyvier to Tacoma, Washington.
Treyvier is 5'1", 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Larant is 5'11", 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you see them or know any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities at 1-800-824-3463 or 931-645-8477.
