CLINTON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old with a known medical condition.
ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to locate 14-year-old Chiana Cannida, who is missing from Anderson County. Chiana has a known medical condition. Know where she is? Call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Anderson County Sheriff'sOffice at 865-457-2414. pic.twitter.com/e5VjfBMKZV— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 16, 2021
Officials say Chiana Cannida was last seen on Sunday wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. She is described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes and is 4'09" and 134 pounds.
The TBI says Chiana is considered an endangered runaway.
The TBI encourages anyone with helpful information on Chiana's whereabouts to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 865-457-2414 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.