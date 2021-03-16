TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Anderson County teen

CLINTON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help locating a missing 14-year-old with a known medical condition. 

Officials say Chiana Cannida was last seen on Sunday wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. She is described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes and is 4'09" and 134 pounds. 

The TBI says Chiana is considered an endangered runaway. 

The TBI encourages anyone with helpful information on Chiana's whereabouts to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 865-457-2414 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

