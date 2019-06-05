ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for two children taken by their non-custodial mothers.
Police said Kenna Allen, age 1, and Konner Meadows, age 4, were taken by Sonya Allen and Tiffany Meadows.
The woman and their children may be traveling in a 2006 Kia Spectra with front passenger door damage and Tennessee license plate 6K3-9F5.
If you know their whereabouts, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
