GREENE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 3-year-old out of Greene County.
Zella Linklater was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, Tennessee. She was wearing a red dress and snow boots.
If you have seen Zella or know where she is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800.
