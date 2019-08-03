HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 1-year-old boy from Hawkins County.
Officials say Carl James Carmichael was last seen on July 30 with his non-custodial mother Ella Amish. Amish, 30, is wanted for custodial interference.
Carl has a serious medical concern and stands 2-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 27 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.
Amish is possibly driving a green Dodge Journey with Tennessee license plate 3R75L4. A custodial interference warrant is out for her arrest. Amish is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Pease of the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-4848 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
