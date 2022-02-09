JACKSON CO., TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Wednesday night.
TBI officials said via Twitter that they are looking for Austin George Smith, 17, who was last seen wearing a black or red hoodie with “Class of 2022” on it.
Officials said Austin has a known medical condition.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (931)268-0180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.