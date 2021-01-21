CROCKETT COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has canceled an Endangered Child Alert after a Maury City teenager was found safe.
Authorities said 14-year-old Talil Williams was found safe after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
UPDATE: Great news to share! Talil has been safely located.Thank you to everyone for sharing! pic.twitter.com/EfSfbkeosv— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 21, 2021
The Endangered Child Alert was issued earlier Wednesday after Williams had not been seen since Monday and was without necessary medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.