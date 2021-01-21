Missing Maury City teen found safe
TBI

CROCKETT COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has canceled an Endangered Child Alert after a Maury City teenager was found safe. 

Authorities said 14-year-old Talil Williams was found safe after 9 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Endangered Child Alert was issued earlier Wednesday after Williams had not been seen since Monday and was without necessary medication. 

