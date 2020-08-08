SODDY DAISY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl.
Brianna Tuggle was located and is safe. No other information has been made available at this time.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Original Coverage:
The TBI says Brianna Tuggle was last seen at her Soddy Daisy home in Hamilton County at around 9 p.m. yesterday. She has a known medical condition and does not have her necessary medication.
Brianna is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 98 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray t-shirt with "XXL" on the front. Authorities say she may be going to Clarksville.
Anyone who has seen Brianna should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Soddy Daisy Police Department at 423-332-3577.
