COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been canceled after a missing 5-month-old was found safe, the TBI says.
UPDATE: Good news to report! J’Sean Caston has been found, and he is safe! Olivia Caston is now in custody in Columbia. Thank you to all concerned, and for the RTs!!! pic.twitter.com/caDUwyRrtd— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 8, 2021
Police found Olivia and J'Sean in Columbia. The TBI says Olivia Caston is now in custody.
The Endangered Child Alert was issued after 5-month-old J’Sean Marquise Caston was reportedly last seen on Dec. 30 with Olivia Caston.
Caston had been wanted by the Columbia Police for Custodial Interference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.