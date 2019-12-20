Airena Smith

15-year-old Airena Smith is missing from Memphis. 

 Courtesy: TBI

MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has called off the search for an endangered missing teen.

TBI announced on Twitter Saturday evening that 15-year-old Airena Smith has been located and is safe.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Memphis teen.

TBI officials say 15-year-old Airena Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike pull-over, yellow shirt and camouflage pants. She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. 

Anyone who sees Smith or has information on her whereabouts should call Memphis Police at 901-528-CASH or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.