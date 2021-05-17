NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Jaycee Gilliland, 12, of Nashville.
Gilliland is 4'11" and about 127 pounds. She has brown hair dyed orange with brown eyes.
If you have seen Jaycee you are asked to contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
