NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro police are searching for an older man suffering from dementia, missing from a Scovel Street home for five days.
Police say 62-year-old Charles A. Lawrence has not been seen for five days at the group home he was living at in the 1800 block of Scovel Street in north Nashville. The man's sister reported him missing today.
Police say Lawrence suffers from dementia, and takes life-sustaining medications.
If anyone sees Mr. Lawrence, you are asked to call Metro PD's non-emergency line at 615-862-8600.
