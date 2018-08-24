The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered adult alert for a woman last seen on Aug. 15.
The sheriff’s office said Carol Faye Panczko, 69, was reported missing by her son on Thursday after he had no contact with her since Aug. 15.
Officials said she was last seen in the area of New Deal Potts Road in Portland where she was preparing to rent a home.
Panczko is 5-foot-4 and weighs around 160 pounds. She has green eyes and grey hair.
She is known to drive a 2014 grey Toyota Camry with Tennessee license plate 120WMJ. The car had a dent in the driver’s side quarter panel.
If you have information or contact with Panczko, contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-442-1810 or 615-442-1809.
