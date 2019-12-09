CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man who isn’t familiar with the area.
Police say Fred Oldham, 79, walked away from his residence on Ernest Street, off Crossland Avenue in Clarksville. He hasn’t been seen since about 3:00pm on December 6th.
Mr. Oldham is 5’10”, approximately 160 pounds, with blue eyes, and partially bald.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shirt, and a dark jacket. He also walks with a cane.
If you see him, please call 911. Additionally, anyone who may have seen Mr. Oldham recently is asked to call Detective Feinberg at 931-648-0656, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.