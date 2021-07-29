En garde! Ryan Breslin learns the Olympic sport of fencing

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the Tokyo Olympics continue, the News4 Today team is testing out their athletic skills.

News4's Ryan Breslin tried out a sport that's been in every modern Summer Olympic games since the very beginning: fencing.

Robert Piraino is the head coach of Music City Fencing Club, which has been open for six years and won four national medals.

"There’s a few clubs throughout Middle Tennessee and the state of Tennessee, but very few that run seven days a week, full time like we do," Piraino said.

Still, not everyone knows the sport exists or that it's been a staple of every modern Olympic games.

“I think fencing, especially here in the south where it’s a lot less common, a lot less known, becomes something that intrigues people," Piraino said.

So intriguing, in fact, Ryan decided to give it a try.

From the en garde ready position, to moving up and down the 14-meter fencing strip, to learning how to make a proper attack and score with a lunge, Ryan slowly but surely learned the basics.

After a few more tries, it was time to put his newfound skills to the test; playing physical chess where the opponent is trying to score at the same time as you.

Ryan's opponent, Sam Choun, just won a gold medal at the Fencing Summer Nationals in Philadelphia this month — he's the first at Music City Fencing Club to do it.

“I think that its proof that even if you don’t do so well for a long time, if you keep at it and work your hardest, in time you will get what you deserve," Choun said.

Will Ryan earn victory over Sam? Watch the video above to see what happens.

Join News4 Today Friday at 6 a.m. or our next local Olympics feature.

Art in motion: What it takes to become an Olympic gymnast NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gymnastics is probably one of the most beloved events to watch during the Olympics.

With creativity and confidence, skateboarding carves its way into the Olympics NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The sport of skateboarding has grown in popularity since it first dropped in to American society more than 50 years ago.