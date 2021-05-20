WARTRACE, TN (WSMV) - A Bedford County man died on Monday night after emergency officials said their responding ambulances were unable to cross railroad tracks.
Bedford County EMS Assistant Director Brett Young confirmed to News 4 that a man went into cardiac arrest Monday evening, and a family member called 911.
Young said one responding ambulance could not cross railroad tracks in Wartrace "due to a train stopped on the tracks."
Young added that they had two other responders taking different routes to get to the home.
"One was blocked by a different train on Fairfield Pike. The other responder was able to gain access to the patient less than two minutes before the ambulance arrived on the scene," Young said in an email to News 4.
