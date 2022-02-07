NASHVILLE (WSMV)- The FDA has issued a Class 1 recall for Empowered Diagnostics’ CovClear COVID-19 Rap Antigen Test and the ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test.
According to the FDA, both sets of tests were distributed with labeling showing that they were authorized by the FDA. However, the FDA has not authorized either test for distribution in the country.
The statement from the FDA also says that the administration is worried about a possible higher risk of false results when using these tests.
For more information on the recall, visit https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/medical-device-recalls/empowered-diagnostics-recalls-covid-19-tests-due-risk-false-results
