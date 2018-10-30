They're known for their quickness and almost everybody uses their services.
And now employees of Amazon say there's something about their workplace in Murfreesboro they want you to see.
The I-Team's Lindsay Bramson found for all of Amazon's advancements in technology, employees say the company's equipment failed to save the life of one of their own.
They're known for being fast but when 61-year-old Mike Gellasch's heart stopped beating at the Amazon facility in Murfreesboro, his fellow employees say getting him help was anything but quick.
“The lady said she tried to get on the radio. The radios don't work,” said one employee.
Another employee added, “They’ve always been an issue. Always. Since day 1."
These Amazon employees say radios at the facility don’t always work.
They're meant for emergencies and according to these workers there are several of them on each floor.
Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson asked, “Can you use that radio to call for help if you need to? Oh, no, no…because they won’t fix it,” said the employee.
Both say when Gellasch went into cardiac arrest, no one could find a working radio to call for help.
And because they say it's against policy to have your cell phone on you, they didn't have those either.
Gellasch's widow wants that policy changed.
“If I had an emergency I couldn't get a hold of him,” said Lori Gellasch.
And listen to what the 911 operator says when the security guard puts her on hold.
“Can I put you on hold so I can try and find out,” said a security guard in an audio recording obtained by the News4 I-Team. "Lord, he just put me on hold,” said the dispatcher.
And the I-Team found out that caller never came back to the line. A few minutes later, dispatchers received another call from someone else.
The I-Team also obtained Facebook posts where employees specifically ask about the unreliable radios.
"Has anyone heard if Amazon is going to fix them? They say they are trying to get it in the budget for next year," says an employee.
Another writes, " I’ve been complaining to management for over a year about this issue."
Bramson asked, “Do you feel safe at work? I mean, I don't, honestly,” said the worker.
And according to the ambulance report itself, it took an estimated 5 minutes for someone to call 911 after Gellasch collapsed.
“Is 5 minutes too long for someone to be down before a 911 call is made? Absolutely. The longer they're down the more likelihood they're not going to survive,” said Dr. Mark Robbins who is a cardiologist with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
The I-Team wanted to interview someone with Amazon about this but our repeated requests for an on-camera interview were denied. However, in an email a spokeswoman says, "The team called ems within two minutes of finding the associate and ems arrived in less than ten minutes."
The I-Team wanted documents showing how soon they say they responded.
We're still waiting for that proof.
Amazon also says radios, including the one in the immediate area where the worker collapsed, were working. Adding there was also a phone that can also be used to report a medical emergency.
"Seconds count,” said Dr. Robbins.
Whatever the delay, it's hard for Gellasch's wife to hear.
"That's a long time. That's too long,” said Lori Gellasch.
“I always think you know, what if, what if something happened? How long would it take for someone to find me,” said an employee.
“Something has to be done to change their policies. It's very important. That should be a number 1 priority,” said Gellasch.
