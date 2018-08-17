NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Karen Johnson was counting on her final paycheck from her job at a shift leader at the Checkers on Clarksville Highway in Nashville.

But Friday came and went with no paycheck, and she’s still waiting to be paid from two weeks ago.

“It put all of us in a bind. Some of our lights got cut off, along with some people’s water. People have gotten late fees for their rent,” Johnson said.

Murfreesboro restaurant suddenly closes Amanda Blalock has worked at the Dog Haus since it opened in February. She absolutely loved working here until she and her coworkers stopped getting paid.

Johnson is among the employees at four different restaurants, in four different cities, that the News4 I-Team found are owed two paychecks from franchise owners.

A spokeswoman with Checkers corporate confirm three restaurants in Nashville, Smyrna and La Vergne all unexpectedly closed late last month or days ago.

It came at the same time that the Dog Haus restaurant in Murfreesboro also suddenly closed.

Employees at all locations had no notification of the stores’ closing and have not been paid.

Through the stores’ corporations, state records and employees, the News4 I-Team confirmed the franchise owners are Richard Reeves and Larry Lavigne.

The News4 I-Team called the phone numbers given to employees and provided to the Tennessee Department of Health for Reeves and Lavigne, but no one answered at any of phone numbers.

In an email to the News4 I-Team, Andre’ Vener, a partner with Dog Haus corporate, wrote that a dispute between the franchisee partners resulted in the close of the Murfreesboro location.

“We were shocked and appalled to learn employees were not given prior notice of the closure and have not been paid for 24 days. This is completely unacceptable. Haus Corporate's first objective is to pay all employees, everything they were owed,” Vener wrote.

A public relations firm for Dog Haus would not confirm if the dispute was between Reeves and Lavigne or other owners.

A spokeswoman for Checkers corporate said they were very concerned about the sudden closures of their restaurants and are investigating what happened with the franchise owners.

Chris Cannon, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Workforce and Labor, confirmed five wage complaints have been filed from employees at the Checker’s location in Nashville.

The email from Vener said Dog Haus corporate intends to reopen the store and try to hire back as many employees as possible.