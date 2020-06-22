Employee who attended Macon County School graduation ceremony tests positive for COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An employee with the Macon County School District has tested positive for COVID-19 and school officials said that person came in "close contact with several graduating seniors and other attendees."
According to the Macon County School System, the employee was at the graduation ceremony on Friday night where that individual interacted with students and other people at the event.
School officials said the employee in question "did not exhibit symptoms until Sunday morning" but has since tested positive for the virus.
"The Macon County School System is deeply sorry for any inconvenience this exposure has created for those in attendance,"Director of Schools Macon County Tennessee Tony Boles, posted on the district's Facebook page on Monday.
Boles recommended people to get tested for COVID-19 if they " have been within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more at any time within 48 hours before the individual’s onset of symptoms until the individual has left school property." Those affected would "be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure to that individual."
