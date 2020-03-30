BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) — News4 has learned that at least one employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at a Brentwood nursing home.
Jon Tagartz is the Executive Director of The Heritage at Brentwood, a retirement community and nursing home. He sent News4 the following statement:
I can confirm that one employee at the Heritage at Brentwood has tested positive for COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees and residents is our top priority; therefore, we enhanced our internal processes and protocols at the onset of this health crisis to better protect our community. We will remain flexible as this crisis evolves to ensure we’re following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We will adapt as these issues continue to evolve, and new challenges arise. We are supporting the affected employee, who is currently receiving care. We are providing all of our residents and employees, as well as appropriate local, county, and state health facilities with regular updates.
It is unknown at this time what the employee's role is at The Heritage. News4 has asked if the employee came into contact with any residents and if any residents are showing symptoms for COVID-19. We have not heard back.
Visitors are currently not allowed at The Heritage, excluding essential health care personnel. That policy was instituted March 16. According to The Heritage's website, crews are cleaning and disinfecting of common areas with greater frequency, and on-site gatherings and social events have been canceled.
This news comes as the city of Gallatin deals with its own severe breakout at a nursing home. Two people died and over 100 others tested positive who either lived or worked at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
