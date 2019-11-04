NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One employee was shot after two men wearing masks tried to rob Kebabs Gyros in North Nashville.
Police say two men with masks over their faces came inside to rob the restaurant. A clerk chased the suspects outside when one of the suspects fired a shot at him.
The bullet hit a female employee who has minor injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
