NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An employee of Vanderbilt University Medical Center has died after being found Wednesday afternoon unresponsive in a parking garage on the campus.
John Howser, Chief Communications Officer with VUMC, tells News4 that all efforts to revive the employee were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead a short time later at the Vanderbilt ER.
There were no signs of foul play at the scene but Vanderbilt University Police Department in collaboration with the Metro Nashville Police Department are continuing to investigate.
The employee has not been identified at this time, and it is unclear the cause of death at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
