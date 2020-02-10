MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Murfreesboro police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery and shooting at a convenience store on Halls Hill Pike.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
News4 spoke with a store employee who said the owner had surgery at Vanderbilt. He said the owner was shot in the stomach, chest and arm.
"I'm walking all over his blood. I can't believe this until now," Bishoy Mansour, a store employee, said.
The man who owns the convenience store is fighting to survive. Murfreesboro police said he was shot several times during a robbery.
"He do this business to feed his kids, little kids, his three kids, his family, his little family and he get this. That's what he gain. No," Mansour said.
Investigators said the robber stole the man's SUV after shooting him.
Mansour came in for his shift hours after the incident. He's only been working at the store for two months.
"I can't describe the feeling of mopping his blood on the floor. I can't describe you this. You need to smell the blood to feel the same I feel," Mansour said.
It isn't the first time the store has been robbed. About two weeks ago, Mansour said a man came in, grabbed him, and took cash from the register.
He's not sure if it's the same person who shot the store's owner on Monday afternoon.
Mansour just wants the shooter to get caught.
"I take this bullet from the store to remember every time that someone wasted his life for something like this for money, this. Man, I don't believe this. This is not good," Mansour said.
Police are looking for a 2010 black Nissan Rogue with license plate 4M72B1.
If you see the car, call 615-893-1311.
MPD Detectives are investigating the robbery/shooting of a clerk at a tobacco and beer store on Halls Hill Pike Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HscmnblkdU— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 10, 2020
