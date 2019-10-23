LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - An employee of American Wonder Porcelain is recovering from a very severe injury after getting his leg stuck in a machine.
Lebanon Police and Fire responded to the scene. Firefighters extricated the man from the machine and he was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
The man's condition is currently unknown. Investigators are treating the incident as an accident.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
