SPENCER, TN (WSMV) - A man was killed Tuesday morning after a ditch collapsed on him while he was making repairs to a broken water line.
The incident occurred on Phifer Mine Road in Van Buren County around 11:45 a.m. Officials say the County Highway Department was making repairs to the road when they accidentally damaged a water line.
Mickey Fisher with the Spencer Utility Department responded to make the repairs. While he was fixing the broken water line, the ditched collapsed around him, killing him.
Several local fire departments were called to the scene, as well as Putnam County Trench Rescue and Chattanooga Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue team. Rescue attempts lasted several hours.
In a statement, the mayor of Spencer called Fisher an "outstanding employee."
"We share our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers. They are in our thoughts and prayers," said Mayor Mickey Robinson.
Funeral arrangements are underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.