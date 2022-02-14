NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It was a scary weekend for some businesses in West Nashville as an employee at one on Charlotte Pike was held at knifepoint. Police said the suspect took off with money and the employees’ car, and that the thief even tried to run over the employee.

It happened at Cash Express on Saturday, and neighboring businesses said this all played out in broad daylight.

It was a normal day at work for Robbie Bishop.

"We had a very busy Sunday," Bishop said. "There were lots of people in and out all day long."

While wrapping up a sale at McPherson's Men's Shop, Bishop said he looked out the window.

"I turned and looked and saw all the police cars," Bishop said. "The girl that worked there, her car was gone."

Bishop saw the moments following an armed robbery at the Cash Express next door. Metro Police said a man seen in surveillance photos went into the Cash Express around 1:15 p.m. that afternoon acting like a customer. Police also said that he filled out a loan application while waiting for another customer to leave.

Once the suspect was alone with the employee, he went behind the counter and demanded money while pointing the pocketknife at her.

"People get checks cashed or title loans," Bishop said. "I am sure there was a pretty good amount of money in there."

After getting the money, the suspect asked the employee for the keys to her black Cadillac escalade and demanded she get in the car with him. The employee got away and ran back to the Cash Express. That is when police said the suspect tried to run her over with her own car.

"That is pretty scary," Bishop said. "We haven't had that kind of incident here in years."

Police said the suspect fled east on Charlotte Pike, and detectives later found the car abandoned on Jefferson Street under I-40. Bishop described the area around his business as busy but safe and is thankful the employee was unharmed.

"I am hoping she is okay and back to work soon," Bishop said.

Metro Police is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.