NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emma and William claimed the titles for most popular baby names last year in Tennessee.
This is the 12th-straight year that William is the top boy name in the state.
Emma is reclaiming the top spot after holding the title from 2011 through 2016.
Ava, which was the No. 1 girl name in 2017, has dropped to No. 2 on the list.
TOP GIRL NAMES
- Emma
- Ava
- Olivia
- Harper
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Isabella
- Elizabeth
- Evelyn
- Abigail
Evelyn is new to the girl list after Ella dropped out of the top 10. All of the other names on the list are the same as 2017 but have different rankings.
TOP BOY NAMES
- William
- James
- Liam
- Elijah
- Noah
- Jackson
- Mason
- Grayson
- John
- Oliver
The name Oliver is new to the list after Samuel fell out of the top 10. All of the other names in the top 10 are the same, just with different rankings.
This list was tallied by employees at the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Vital Records and Statistics.
